National Crimes Victims’ Week raises awareness for victims’ constitutional rights

Eau Claire (WQOW) - This week is the 40th Annual National Crime Victims' Rights Week.

Eau Claire officials raised awareness about victims' rights within Marsy's Law for Wisconsin during a roundtable discussion on Wednesday.

Before the law was enacted last April, the state had only statutory victim rights, meaning victims only had the right to tell courts how they have been affected in testimonies.

Now, victims have self-executing constitutional rights which give them the right to be active in the process of prosecution.

Wisconsin is the only state with a stand-alone provision for a victim's right to privacy. Victims can decide whether their private medical and mental health records can be admissible in court.

Bronson Stein is the victim, legal advocate at the Bolton Refuge House, Inc. he stressed the importance of victim guidance during prosecution.

"Offenders and other people in the criminal justice system are either trained or instructed or guided through the process. Victims need that same reassurance," Stein said.

Stein said one of the ways to improve instruction is through a unique collaboration. Services like the Refuge House and Judicare, a non-profit that provides free legal services, work together in Eau Claire to provide victim collaboration.

Assistant Attorney General Miriam Falk, who led the discussion, said she plans to keep victim rights at the forefront of criminal justice response.