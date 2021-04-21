Michigan agency to include climate in tunnel permit review

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan agency says it won’t pass judgment on whether an oil pipeline that extends across the northern part of the state and neighboring Wisconsin should keep operating. The Michigan Public Service Commission is evaluating Enbridge’s permit application to move a section of its Line 5 from the bottom of the Straits of Mackinac to a proposed underground tunnel. The commission Wednesday sided against environmentalists and tribes who want it to consider whether the entire pipeline is still needed. But the agency agreed with pipeline opponents that it must consider pollution from fossil fuels the pipeline carries in weighing the permit application.