Mayo, Prevea offering COVID-19 vaccines for non-patients.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Anyone who is 16 or older can now get a COVID-19 vaccine at either Mayo Clinic Health System or Prevea Health.

You don't need to be a patient of either organization and at Prevea you can just walk in to a vaccine clinic without an appointment.

If you are a Mayo patient, you can schedule an appointment on your online patient portal. If you are not a patient, you can call the clinic closest to you to make an appointment.

Bloomer: 715-568-2000.

Eau Claire: 715-838-5437.

Menomonie: 715-233-7777.

Osseo: 715-597-3121.

Rice Lake: 715-236-8500.

At Prevea, you can just walk into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic without an appointment. The only clinic in our area is at Jacob's Well Church at 3211 N. 50th Avenue in Chippewa Falls. You can get there by taking the Melby Street exit off of Highway 53.

Walk-in opportunities vary by day. Check the latest times here. Currently, walk-ins are accepted on April 22 from 12-6 p.m., April 23 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., April 24 from 8 to 11 a.m., April 26 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and April 27 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

If you find yourself out of the area, Prevea has other vaccine clinics in Green Bay, Oconto Falls and Sheboygan.