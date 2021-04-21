Mayo Clinic recognizes volunteers at drive-thru

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Volunteers at Mayo Clinic were honored Wednesday with a drive-thru style event.

Members of the Regis High School band could be heard on Madison Street playing for Mayo Clinic Health System volunteers as they drove into the parking lot.



Instead of their usual dinner and awards banquet, on Wednesday Mayo invited their volunteers to drive through the parking lot to be thanked by department heads, receive a mug, and for some, an award pin. The pins are based on how many hours a volunteer has donated.



Director of Volunteer Services Jennifer Loew said some people have donated over 10,000 hours.

"And then we also recognize out emeritus volunteers, those who have volunteered for many years and have chosen to retire," Loew said. "So we always want to recognize those volunteers as well."

One of Mayo's volunteers, Robin Burch, said she is glad they found a way to make their volunteer recognition day special. Burch said she began volunteering in the gift shop four years ago, and today, picked up her 500-hour pin.

"It's great, it's very rewarding and Mayo has opportunities in every department for people to volunteer," Burch said.

According to Loew, Mayo Clinics in Barron, Bloomer, Osseo and Menomonie held similar events to honor their volunteers.

To learn more about volunteering with Mayo Clinic, click or tap here.