Man charged for crash that killed child

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - A child was killed in a crash in St. Croix County a year and a half ago and now a truck driver faces homicide charges.



The child died four days before her 4th birthday.

She was a passenger in a van that hit the guardrail, and was then hit by an SUV on I-94 near Roberts in October 2019.



Now charges of reckless homicide and homicide by negligent driving have been filed against a Kentucky man.

According to the criminal complaint Michael Duvik was driving a semi that was speeding and switching lanes back and forth to pass other vehicles.



The driver of the van said the semi was in the right lane, passing her, and came into her lane, forcing her into the guardrail.

She said she honked at semi, and one of her children said Duvik displayed his middle finger and mouthed the words "F*** you".



Another truck driver had a dash cam and showed video of the crash to investigators, which allowed them to identify his truck and locate him several hours later on I-94 near Warrens. Duvik denied speeding or changing lanes and said he did not run any vehicles off the road. He is due in court June 24.