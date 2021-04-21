Latin American leaders seek more vaccines at Andorra summit

MADRID (AP) — With eyes set on expanding access to coronavirus vaccines and economic recovery, representatives of 22 countries from Latin America and Europe’s Iberian Peninsula are meeting — mostly virtually — in the tiny mountainous nation of Andorra for the first time since the pandemic started. Latin America has suffered from the pandemic in a disproportionate way: its 640 million inhabitants are about 8% of the world’s population, but the region accounts for nearly 30% of confirmed global COVID-19 deaths. Due to a recent surge in virus infections across the world most leaders are participating in the Iberoamerican Summit via video conference.