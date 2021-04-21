Indy 500 to host 135,000 in largest sports event in pandemic

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - The Indianapolis 500 plans to host 135,000 spectators next month, which would make it the largest sporting event in the world since the pandemic.

The attendance figure is roughly 40% of what the grandstands hold at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The number was determined after Indianapolis held the NCAA men's tournament without a significant spike in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The race ran without fans last year for the first time in history.

Most of the seating will be in socially-distanced grandstands. The viewing mounds in the infield will not be offered.