IIHF: Women’s world hockey championships in Canada postponed

The women’s world hockey championship tournament in Canada has been postponed indefinitely. Health officials in Nova Scotia have informed the International Ice Hockey Federation the province’s borders are being closed due to COVID-19 concerns. IIHF chief Rene Fasel confirmed the development. The 10-team tournament was set to run in Halifax and Truro from May 6-16. Fasel says the IIHF will try to rescheduliethe tournament later this year in Nova Scotia or another country.