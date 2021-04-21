Human remains found in search of missing Amish woman, 18

LANCASTER, Pa. (AP) — Authorities have announced the recovery of human remains during a search related to the disappearance of a young Amish woman in Pennsylvania last summer. The Lancaster County district attorney’s office says the remains were found in a rural area as part of a search related to the June 2020 disappearance of 18-year-old Linda Stoltzfoos. The county coroner’s office was called to the scene and will make a formal identification and determine the cause and manner of death. Stoltzfoos was last seen walking home from church in the Bird-in-Hand area when she disappeared. Thirty-five-year-old Justo Smoker of Paradise is charged with homicide and kidnapping.