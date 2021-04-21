Green Bay city attorney releases report on fall election

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay’s city attorney has released a report in response to questions about the integrity of the community’s November election raised by Republican state lawmakers and other conservatives. Vanessa Chavez’s 19-page report mirrors the city’s stance that it did nothing wrong when it conducted the election, including the use of a Facebook-funded consultant. Critics said Mayor Eric Genrich ceded too much authority for running the presidential election in Green Bay to consultant Michael Spitzer-Rubenstein, including handing over the keys to the city’s central ballot counting location. Chavez says she spoke with at least 22 city employees as well as workers at the KI Convention Center, where the city held its central operations on Election Day.