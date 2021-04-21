German court refuses effort to block EU recovery fund

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Germany’s constitutional court has removed a potential obstacle to Europe’s pandemic stimulus. The court said Wednesday it turned back a request to temporarily halt Germany’s participation in the 750-billion-euro (more than $900 billion) recovery fund being set up by the European Union. Opponents of the fund say the EU treaty doesn’t allow for shared borrowing backed by member countries’ taxpayers. They wanted a halt while the case is decided, but didn’t get it. The court said no and the fund can now go ahead. It’s EU’s major stimulus effort to help the economy bounce back from the pandemic.