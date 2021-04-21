Skip to Content

UPDATE: Eleva/HWY 93 Exit off east bound I-94 open

UPDATE- The ramp has reopened

Eau Claire- Exit 68 off east bound I-94 is closed this morning after a semi fire. The truck tractor was detached and entirely engulfed in flames.

The truck stopped on the exit for highway 93 and Eleva. The ramp is currently closed.

It is unclear what what the tank the truck was pulling was filled with, but the tank was detached from where the fire was.

Crews were able to get the fire out just after 3 am. There is no word on how long the exit will be closed.

Hayley Jacobson

