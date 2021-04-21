Evers orders state law enforcement to review use of force policies

MADISON, Wis. (WQOW) - Gov. Tony Evers is directing certain law enforcement agencies to update use of force policies.

Those agencies include the State Patrol, DNR and Capitol Police.

“We’re getting to work here on the state level to make sure we’re leading by example and setting the bar in Wisconsin,” Evers said. “Wisconsinites across our state are demanding action and meaningful, systemic change—this is a critically important step, but it can't be the last. Our Badger Bounceback agenda includes several measures on policing accountability and transparency and I am hopeful these provisions will receive bipartisan support so we can continue the important work of keeping our promises of a more just, more fair, and more equitable state.”

In his executive order, Evers said many Wisconsinites are frustrated and angry about "systemic injustices."