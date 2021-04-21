ECASD says federal COVID testing grant removes barriers for parents

Wisconsin (WQOW) - On Tuesday, Gov. Tony Evers and the DHS announced the state has received more than $175 million in federal funding to create a COVID-19 testing program for teachers, staff and students.

The program is part of a COVID-mitigation process to assist schools in operating safely. Schools will be working with Wisconsin's Department of Public Instruction to optimize the testing infrastructure already in place with recommendations from the CDC.

Dr. Kaying Xiong, Eau Claire's Area School District's executive director of student services said plans to begin testing are still in the works, but having testing within the schools will alleviate the stress it can cause on families.

"Part of our responsibility to our students and families is to remove the barriers to testing, which we know have been fairly significant for a lot of our families to have to make the appointment and actually show up at a clinic or, you know, a site somewhere in town here to get tested," Xiong said.

Once enacted, testing will be offered on a voluntary basis, it will not be mandated.

Schools will be able to choose from different testing options for summer, and further testing options will be available for the start of next school year.

