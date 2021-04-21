Eau Claire Kubb League returns

LAKE HALLIE (WQOW) - There are three guarantees in life: death, taxes and kubb matches.

The games will be played on lawns in the Chippewa Valley during the spring and summer.

Eau Claire is considered the 'Kubb Capital of North America,' and this weekend the Eau Claire Kubb League will return.

League co-director Andy Long says kubb is a great sport to play in the pandemic, because it allows social distancing.

"It's a sport that is naturally distanced," Long said. "There is no interaction between teams, minus a handshake or a high five. It's one of those things where you are always 25 feet away, outside. This game multiple levels of strategy, different types of skills to learn."

Long said it would be a dream to see kubb become an Olympic sport one day. First match of the Eau Claire Kubb League is this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Heartbreakers in Lake Hallie.

Eau Claire will host the U.S. National Kubb Championship in July.