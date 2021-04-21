Eau Claire attorney analyzes Derek Chauvin verdict

(WQOW) - The jury's verdict on Derek Chauvin is leaving some scratching their heads as to how he was guilty of both murder and manslaughter.

Harry Hertel, a criminal defense attorney in Eau Claire who is not connected to the case, said there were three different offenses that listed different elements.

In Minnesota, if the jury concluded that requirements were met in each event, then the jury could find someone guilty of each offense.

Hertel added in Wisconsin murder cases, it's a different story. The jury first considers the most serious offense listed and only moves on to the lesser charges if the requirements for the most serious are unfounded.

Hertel also noted the jury for the Chauvin trial only took about 10 hours to deliberate over two days, which he thinks is pretty fast for a case of this magnitude.

"Prosecution had a lot of witnesses including people who basically, they knew what was going on was wrong and that it should have stopped," Hertel said. "And they weren't police officers. How could a police officer not know he should've stopped? I think that's the logical question that sped this along. And on top of that, there was no testimony by the defendant."

ABC News said Chauvin might only be sentenced on the second degree murder charge due to a Minnesota statute that says a defendant will be punished for the most serious of the offenses they are found guilty of.

The maximum sentence for a second degree murder in Minnesota is 40 years in prison.

However, Chauvin may only receive up to 15 years because of a lack of previous criminal history.