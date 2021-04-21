Skip to Content

Earth Day will have the best weather of the week

Tomorrow is Earth Day, and the weather this week hasn't been very conducive to be outside enjoying or helping to clean up Earth. While it was another chilly day today, tomorrow afternoon will be much better.

Lows this morning were even colder than yesterday morning across Western Wisconsin in the low to mid 20s. Highs barely made it into the 40s once again for parts of the Chippewa Valley while others remained stuck in the 30s.

Tonight will be chilly once again with lows in the 20s, but there is a key difference tomorrow. This week so far has been cloudy for much of the daylight hours, but tomorrow will see almost complete sunshine all day long.

While there will be a breezy west wind of 10-20 mph, the wind and sunshine combine to bring temps near Eau Claire's average high of 61. This will be the best weather of the week so far, and will likely be the best weather we'll see as we head into the weekend.

Clouds return Friday along with scattered shower chances. There won't be precipitation all day, every day starting Friday, but do expect on and off chances Friday through most of next week.

While temps cool back below average through the weekend, it won't be quite as cold as we've been with lows mostly in the 30s and highs in the 50s. That should keep most, if not all, precipitation in liquid form.

Temps start to warm early next week with highs near 70 possible, but there still will be some rain and thunderstorm chances scattered through at least the middle of next week.

