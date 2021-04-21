Early education center officially opens in Altoona

ALTOONA (WQOW) - The Altoona School District 4K program has been running at different schools and day cares for the last 11 years, but now it is in one location.

Dozens watched as a ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday to officially open the Altoona Early Education Center.

The Altoona School District moved into the center on Bartlett Ave. in September 2020, and will start operating out of there at the beginning of the next school year.

Laura Trachsel - the Altoona School District's 4K coordinator - is excited to finally open.

"Really exciting for our whole community, school staff and all our families," Trachsel said. "We are overjoyed to be able to celebrate together. Seeing all of these community officials come together, and everyone from the school district, it's just been really exciting to celebrate together."

Trachsel said the education center has a capacity of 145 students, and the 4K program will focus on teaching pre-academic skills - reading, spelling and numbers - to prepare students for kindergarten