Dunn County officials condemn violence against Asian American Community

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County Board of Supervisors are joining others in condemning violence against the Asian Pacific Islander community.

"These folks that are suffering these indignities are our friends and neighbors and the people committing these indignities are our friends and neighbors," said Supervisor James Tripp. "It's time for us to speak up."

The resolution passed unanimously, but it didn't start out that way.

"I cannot support the resolution," said Supervisor Larry Bjork. "My role as a county board supervisor is to make decisions on things that I have knowledge about. And I [have] tell you, I've never witnessed, I've never heard, I've never felt, I've never known anyone who has discriminated against Asian Americans."

Bjork went on to say the board has a great responsibility that goes beyond passing this resolution.

Those remarks were rebutted by Supervisor John Calabrese.

"I was pleased to hear Supervisor Bjork's comments, not because I agree with your planned vote, but because I think your comments prove why we should vote for this resolution, because you as a citizen of Dunn County, like many citizens of Dunn County, don't see and are not aware of this discrimination," said Calabrese.

In the end, the vote was unanimous, joining the City of Eau Claire in passing a resolution to condemn violence against the Asian American community.