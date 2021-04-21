Demand for COVID-19 vaccine decreases in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The number of vaccines given in Chippewa County has dropped from last week, but public health officials are brainstorming new ways to get shots into arms.

Chippewa County Health Director Angela Wedieman said a little over 3,000 doses were given out last week, which was nearly 1,000 fewer doses than the week before. This comes as officials with the Prevea vaccine site at Jacob's Well Church announced they will allow walk-in visits without an appointment beginning Thursday.



Weideman said the health department's shot clinic is still filling all their available appointments, but she anticipates the county is getting close to the point of not being able to fill them all.

"The state and health directors have definitely been talking about, what do we need to do different? Are people just not willing to come into a clinic and we need to go to work places more often? So we definitely are brainstorming different strategies to go to people and make it as easy as possible for them," Weideman said.

Weideman said the pausing of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine only had a small impact on vaccine doses being down last week.

