Czechs to Russia: Let our diplomats back or more of yours go

PRAGUE (AP) — The Czech Republic has demanded that Russia should allow its expelled diplomats to return to Moscow, threatening that otherwise more Russian diplomats would be asked to leave Prague. The Czech request Wednesday looks set to further escalate a diplomatic conflict with Russia over the alleged involvement of Russian spies in a massive ammunition depot explosion. It came after Russia ordered 20 Czech diplomats to leave the country on Sunday, in response to the Czech government’s expulsion of 18 Russian diplomats it identified as spies. If Russians don’t agree by noon Thursday, the Czechs are threatening to significantly reduce staff at the Russian embassy in Prague. Moscow called the Czech tone “unacceptable while talking to Russia.”