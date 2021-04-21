Climbing back towards warmer weather to end April

Monday part 3 is upon us with one last round of drizzle/flurries and temperatures well below average. Our trend for the last week of April is certainly an improvement.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with high temperatures back in the low to mid 40s. One last weak wave will kick up some cloud cover through midday with a chance for some of those cumulus clouds to drop some flurries or drizzle.

Once this final wave passes, high pressure will scoot through the Central Plains for Thursday. Sunshine and southerly winds will push temps back towards 60.

Our Climate Prediction Center 6 to 10 day temperatures outlook suggests we'll be near average through the end of April.

A few new impulses will lead to some rain chances heading into the weekend. The best chance looks to be Friday with a few spotty shower chances Saturday and Sunday.

Next week looks warmer with the chance for 70s again as early as Tuesday.