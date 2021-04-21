Chippewa County at ‘severe’ COVID-19 risk level as cases ‘move in the wrong direction’

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) - The risk of contracting COVID-19 in Chippewa County is now considered severe, according to the county's health department.



Public Health Director Angela Weideman said in a press briefing Wednesday that she is sad, but not surprised, to see the county back at that level. New cases of the virus have nearly plateaued, but are still rising almost every day, according to their case count dashboard.



"We are seeing our numbers move in the wrong direction," she said.



Weideman said she hopes everyone does what they can to mitigate the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing, social distancing, only gathering with your household indoors and only in a group of ten or less outdoors.

