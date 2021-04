BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The verdicts are in for a Barron County man accused of raping a woman.



After a two day trial a jury Tuesday found Gregory Reising 'not guilty' of sexual assault using force, and battery.

According to the criminal complaint filed last year a woman told investigators she woke up to find Reising having sex with her. She said when she told him to stop, he punched her in the face.