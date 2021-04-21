Baier family takes over McDonell baseball, softball programs

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW)- To the Baiers, baseball and softball mean everything.

"That's pretty much our lives," said Rick Baier, head coach of McDonell Central Catholic High School's softball team. "We live, breathe and sleep it."

They've come together to share that love at McDonell Central. Rick Baier was recently hired as head coach of Macks softball. After twelve years as the Mack's assistant baseball coach, he left the team led by his son Ryan, the current head coach.

"At first I kind of tried to talk him out of it because he was an assistant with me," Ryan said. "I kind of took my pride away and decided that it'd probably be good for him to go do that."

Both Ryan and Rick are McDonell graduates, and Rick's brother Randy is also an assistant baseball coach at the school. For that reason, Rick couldn't pass up the job.

"I love this place, it's something I grew up with," Rick said. "This opportunity came along and I jumped on it."

But that's not all. Rick's daughter Becca is a player on the softball team, which is a special chance for Rick to strengthen his father-daughter relationship.

"I think it's going to be a fun season," Becca said. "Not many people get to say that their dad's their varsity coach. It'll be pretty fun, and interesting to see how much I get yelled at and picked on though."

Becca says Rick has been more of a coach than a dad so far around the team, but there's no denying the family ties. All of them feed knowledge of the game off of each other with hopes to build successful programs at McDonell for years to come.

"It's a pretty surreal moment to have the softball and baseball programs in the Baier name and to try to help this school out as best we can," Ryan said.

There is a fifth member of the Baier family that is part of the softball program. Rick's niece Sydney is an assistant.

Both Macks teams returned to practice this week for the first time since last year's shutdown due to COVID-19, and their first games are scheduled for next week.