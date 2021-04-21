World shares mixed as earnings take center stage

BANGKOK (AP) — Shares have opened higher in Europe after a day of declines in Asia, as earnings take the spotlight. U.S. futures also edged higher. Worsening coronavirus outbreaks in Asia have cast a shadow over prospects for a regional recovery. But investors also are focusing on a stream of company earnings reports this week. The rebound for shares in Europe follows a retreat Tuesday on Wall Street, where the S&P 500 gave back 0.7%, pulling the index further below the record high it set on Friday. Small-company stocks, which have been beating the rest of the market in recent months, fell more than other sectors.