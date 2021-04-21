A’s extend winning streak to 11, helped by 2 errors in 10th

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11, rallying from a two-run deficit to beat the Twins 13-12 when Luis Arraez threw away Ramón Laureano’s grounder for Minnesota’s second error of the 10th inning. Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBIs for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run homer for a 12-10 lead in the 10th. Mark Canha hit what should have been a game-ending grounder to second baseman Travis Blankenhorn, who allowed the ball to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error. Arraez then sailed his throw over first baseman Willians Astudillo.