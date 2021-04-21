Arrest made in Chippewa Falls catholic church burglary

Chippewa Falls (WQOW)- A Chippewa Falls man with a history of breaking into the rectories of area churches is accused of doing it again.

Alvin Coffman was arrested Tuesday for a burglary Sunday evening. The incident ocured at Notre Dame Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls.

Police say 65 year olf Coffman broke a window, crawled into the rectory, and stole $250 of the priest's money.

Coffman was arrested for burglarizing the rectory at Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls three times in 2003, 2004 and 2006.