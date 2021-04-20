Yemen launches coronavirus vaccination campaign

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s internationally recognized government began a coronavirus vaccination campaign as the U.N. warned the pandemic has been “roaring back” in recent weeks. The campaign started Tuesday in the southern city of Aden, which serves as an interim capital for the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi. That’s according to the U.N. children’s agency. Health Minister Wasim Buhaibeh and UNICEF Representative Philippe Duamelle were the first to receive shots in Aden. The campaign comes three weeks after Yemen received its first 360,000-dose shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the United Nations-backed COVAX initiative.