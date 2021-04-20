WXOW News Producer

WXOW News 19 is looking for a competitive and talented news producer to join our team. This is a full-time position.

The ideal candidate is someone who values accuracy and creativity. Someone who can write and craft a newscast that will captivate our viewers. You'll gain valuable experience not only in broadcast television, but also best practices for web and social media.

Duties include writing, editing, producing and reporting for our newscast. You need good organizational skills and the ability to respond positively to change. Work schedule is determined by the evening or morning producer job. Competitiveness and a team attitude are required. Web and social media skills preferred.

This is your opportunity to join an innovative and award winning television news organization. To apply, fill out an application on our website and send with your resume and a cover letter to:

Sean Dwyer, News Director

sdwyer@wxow.com

News 19 WXOW TV

3705 CTH 25

La Crescent, MN 55947

WXOW is an EOE-M/F/D/V