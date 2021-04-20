Wisconsin sees increase of drug related deaths over one year

(WBAY) - According to data from the CDC, Wisconsin has seen a 27% increase of fatal drug overdoses in one year.

From September 2019 to September 202, there was nearly a 30 percent increase in drug overdose deaths across the country. In Wisconsin, the rise was 27.9% over the same time period.

In Green Bay, the Jackie Nitschke Center is a refuge for those battling addictions. Officials there say, since the Coronavirus pandemic, they've seen a dramatic increase in calls and referrals for their services.

“Habits that maybe they’ve experienced or cultivated over the last year aren’t working as well anymore,” Michelle Pierquet-Hohner, director of community and donor engagement, said. “They’re coping mechanisms aren’t working as well anymore.”

The Center has helped ease people off of hard drugs and alcohol for the past fifty years, transitioning them into healthier lives, something the pandemic has put in jeopardy.

“Isolation is really one of the toughest things for people with addiction. It’s easier to drink and to use if people aren’t noticing you. I think it’s easier to hide out,” Pierquet-Hohner said.

Data from the Centers for Disease Control show the danger posed to those who don't get help.

According to Dr. Salisbury-Afshar, there are many ways to help treat alcohol and drug addictions, including counseling and medical intervention.

“Over time you get to a place where you’re taking a substance just to feel at baseline and without it you feel terrible,” Salisbury-Afshar added. “People are less likely to die, if they do receive a medication either methadone or buprenorphine sometimes people call it suboxone.”