US lab looks to boost power supply ahead of nuclear mission

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The U.S. government plans to build a new transmission line and make other upgrades to ensure its northern New Mexico nuclear weapons laboratory has enough electricity for current and future missions. Officials say one of the existing lines feeding Los Alamos National Laboratory is expected to reach capacity this summer. The other will likely hit its limit in coming years as the lab ramps up production of key components for the nation’s nuclear arsenal. The U.S. Energy Department says it will work with federal land managers to assess the project’s potential environmental effects. They’re asking the public to weigh in on the scope of the planned review.