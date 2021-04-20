Twins right fielder Max Kepler sidelined by the coronavirus

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Minnesota Twins right fielder Max Kepler is among the club’s positive cases for the coronavirus. Manager Rocco Baldelli announced Kepler’s absence with COVID-19 ahead of a doubleheader against the Athletics. The scheduled opener of the series Monday was postponed, as were the Twins’ final two games against the Angels in Anaheim over the weekend, because of the outbreak on the team. Left-hander Caleb Thielbar is also in quarantine because of contact tracing. Baldelli said Thielbar spent a significant amount of time around one of the positive players, but he expects the reliever may not miss as much time and “his specifics are a little bit different than the other guys.”