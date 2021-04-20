Tuesday’s low was Eau Claire’s coldest since April 1

Eau Claire started the day with a low of 25 degrees around 7am. That was the coldest low temperature since the April 1 low of 15, though Western Wisconsin has started each day in the past week near the freezing mark. These temps are below Eau Claire's average low of 36.

After that chilly start, temps warmed fairly quickly this to the 40 degree mark by 11am, but it didn't get much warmer than that in the afternoon as clouds returned. This evening will continue to bring chances for flurries or light rain though, like yesterday, no impacts are expected.

Tomorrow will be very similar to what we experienced today with some partial clearing and sunshine during the morning before the clouds fill back in along with some flurries and/or drizzle. Temps will start in the 20s and warm only to the mid 40s again.

Thursday will be a much nicer day for Earth Day despite another chilly start with lows in the upper 20s. Plenty of sunshine throughout the entire day will warm temps to near 60 degrees, which is about average. Unfortunately, the sunshine won't last as scattered chances for light precipitation return Friday and last into early next week.

Most should fall as rain with more clouds overnight keeping lows from falling too far. Highs will be in the 50s before they start to warm again next week to the 60s and possibly even 70s.