Triumph, then tears as Wallace set DIII heptathlon record

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Megan Wallace enjoys routines.

She eats the same type of bagel for breakfast. She has a consistent warmup and approach to track and field, and she does not look at her scores in the middle of a competition.

So the UW-Eau Claire senior heptathlete had no idea how close she was to breaking a national record on Saturday, until she heard an announcement over the loudspeaker at Roger Harring Stadium in La Crosse.

"Did not know about the national record whatsoever, never crossed my mind," Wallace said Tuesday. "It brought tears to my eyes. It was amazing, I'm still speechless."

With a sprint to the finish in the 800 meter run, Wallace set a new NCAA III heptathlon record with 5,471 points, surpassing the mark of 5,467 by Kim Oden of Nebraska Wesleyan in 1992.

"I'm still speechless," Wallace said.

Blugolds head coach Chip Schneider said he waited 30 minutes to approach Wallace.

"'She was like where have you been? Well, I was off crying,'" Schneider said. "To me, it's very emotional, because I know how special of a moment that is."

Wallace said there were more tears when she shared the news with her mother. With fan attendance limited due to COVID-19 protocols, Wallace waited to celebrate with her family until Saturday evening in Eau Claire.

Wallace, who will graduate later this spring, will attend Marquette University next season and continue her heptathlon career.