Searchlight Pictures chairs Nancy Utley, Steve Gilula retire

Veteran film executives Nancy Utley and Steve Gilula who in their two decades at Searchlight Pictures oversaw the releases of major hits including “Juno,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” “Little Miss Sunshine” and “The Grand Budapest Hotel” are retiring. Disney Studios Content said Tuesday that Searchlight’s longtime heads of production Matthew Greenfield and David Greenbaum will now jointly run the company as co-presidents. It’s the latest leadership shakeup in the old Fox ranks since The Walt Disney Co.’s $71.3 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox assets in March 2019. Since 2009, Searchlight Pictures has received 40 Oscars and four best picture wins. Their “Nomandland” is heavily favored to win Sunday.