Russian shot at border pleads guilty to illegal re-entry

PHOENIX (AP) — A Russian immigrant who once staged a monthlong hunger strike at an Arizona detention center and was shot several months later during a struggle with a federal agent near the Mexican border has pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States after he was deported. Evgenii Glushchenko acknowledged at a hearing in Tucson that he illegally crossed the border near Lukeville, Arizona, in 2019. He was shot in the thigh by a Border Patrol agent who tried to apprehend him. One of his attorneys said Glushchenko came to U.S. seeking asylum because he is a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, which Russia banned in 2017.