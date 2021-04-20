Researcher who sold trade secrets to China gets 33 months

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former researcher at an Ohio children’s hospital has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for conspiring to steal trade secrets and sell them in China. Fifty-one-year-old Yu Zhou was sentenced Monday. Federal authorities say he and his wife, 48-year-old Li Chen, have further agreed to pay $2.6 million in restitution. The pair conducted research at Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s Research Institute in Columbus, each for a decade. Both admitted to conspiring to steal exosome-related trade secrets concerning the research, identification and treatment of a range of pediatric medical conditions. Chen received a 30-month prison sentence in February.