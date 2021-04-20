Report: Mideast countries top 2020 global executioners list

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A new report says countries in the Middle East remained among the world’s leading executioners last year. The report released Wednesday by Amnesty International says the number of executions worldwide plummeted to its lowest level in at least a decade, with at least 483 people executed in 2020, compared to 657 the previous year. The report attributes that in part to the coronavirus pandemic slowing criminal trials and disrupting scheduled executions. But Iran, Egypt, Iraq and Saudi Arabia pressed on with executions. Amnesty said those countries carried out 88% of the world’s total known executions in 2020. China is considered to remain the world’s top executioner, though it doesn’t release numbers.