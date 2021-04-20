Reaction from national, state leaders on Chauvin ruling

(WQOW) -Politicians are reacting on social media to a jury finding Derek Chauvin guilty on two counts of murder and one count of manslaughter.

Former President Barack Obama said while the jury did the right thing there is more work to be done.

Today, a jury did the right thing. But true justice requires much more. Michelle and I send our prayers to the Floyd family, and we stand with all those who are committed to guaranteeing every American the full measure of justice that George and so many others have been denied. pic.twitter.com/mihZQHqACV — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) April 20, 2021

Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said he hopes the verdict will bring in a new era.

It’s truly amazing how the idea of justice can be cause for celebration. We shouldn’t have to take “victories” when we can get them. We shouldn’t have had to go through this in the first place. Nevertheless, I hope this verdict ushers in a new era. We all deserve better. — Mandela Barnes (@TheOtherMandela) April 20, 2021

Wisconsin Senator Tammy Baldwin said justice has been served and change is long overdue.

“George Floyd pleaded for his life and it’s clear to me that police officer Derek Chauvin used excessive force and took it away. Justice has been rightly served and he will be held accountable for this murder. Far too many Black lives have been taken by police and change is long overdue. This must strengthen our resolve to take action and pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act to help stop systemic racism and bias in policing and start saving lives.” Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin)

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz called the verdict an important step forward, while saying work has only begun.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said "sacrificial blood" made this moment possible.