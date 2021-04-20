Prime minister hopes to make Albania a ‘tourism champion’

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s prime minister hopes to win reelection this weekend so he can work on making one of Europe’s poorest countries a “champion of tourism.” The negative impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Albania’s economy is a key issue in Sunday’s parliamentary election. In an interview on Tuesday, incumbent Prime Minister Edi Rama cited a new international airport that opened Sunday, a construction agreement reached Monday for another airport and plans to turn its main cargo port into a destination for only ferries, yachts and other pleasure boats as promising signs. Pre-election polls have shown Rama’s left-wing Socialist Party is likely to place first in the election.