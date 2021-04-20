Police investigate gunfire at New York grocery store
WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Officials say police are investigating gunfire at a Long Island supermarket.
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran said in a tweet Tuesday there had been shooting at a Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead and that the suspect has not been apprehended.
A Nassau County police spokesperson said there was no immediate information on casualties.
Video of the aftermath of the shooting showed police cars and ambulances parked in front of the store, officers carrying long guns and yellow crime scene tape draped across the entrance.