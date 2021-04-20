PM Suga makes offerings at Yasukuni shrine but doesn’t visit

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has donated religions offerings to a Tokyo shrine viewed by China and both Koreas as a symbol of wartime aggression, though he avoided a visit. Suga’s offering of “masakaki” leaves at Yasukuni Shrine was his second since taking office and was for the shrine’s biannual festival honoring Japan’s war dead. Victims of Japanese military aggression in the 20th century, especially the Koreas and China, see the shrine as a symbol of Japan’s militarism because it honors convicted World War II criminals among about 2.5 million war dead. The government said Suga made his offering as a private person. NHK television reported two Cabinet ministers visited the shrine.