Pfizer, Moderna still effective against COVID-19 variants

(WQOW) - According to the University of Wisconsin Health, after six months, both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are still effective, but in the case of protecting the body from future variants of the virus, well, that remains to be seen.

Clinical trials are still ongoing and while variants of the virus are making themselves known, the body's immune system is relying on its exposure to antibodies produced from the vaccine to fight them said Dr. Matt Anderson, the senior medical director of primary care at UW Health.

Anderson went on to say we may want boosters in the fall, but that will depend on immune responses to the vaccine.

"Viruses mutate all the time. It's not unusual that would occur. Variants of concern develop, but they develop more commonly when we have more virus around replicate, we have more chances of that occurring," Anderson said.

Anderson continued to say the key action right now is to get vaccinated to keep the rate of spread down, which will reduce the frequency of variants going forward.

According to UW Health, the supply and demand curve is starting to shift. Supply is outpacing demand for the vaccine.

