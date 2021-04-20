‘Our Lady of the Falls’ grotto shrine undergoing restoration

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - At 81 years old, a 24-foot tall historic shrine in Chippewa Falls is showing its age. However, through donations, it's being repaired, renovated and restored.

Our Lady of the Falls grotto shrine at the Church of Notre Dame is getting a facelift, including a new stone wall, sidewalks, concrete patio, benches and lighting.

The statue of Saint Bernadette will be replaced, and the Virgin Mary statue will come down and be taken to a studio for art conservators to restore.

Project committee member Joanne Stuttgen said Father Eugene McGuigan oversaw the construction of the concrete and granite shrine in the summer of 1940.

For decades, the grotto shrine has seen many baptisms, weddings and graduations, and Stuttgen said it means a lot, to a lot of people.

"I've heard stories of former high school football players who were hauling the rock up from the bottom of the hill from Duncan Creek in wheelbarrows," Stuttgen said. "I've also heard stories from people, from women, who were teenagers back in the sixties. And they sat on the wall overlooking the valley, planning their future."

Stuttgen estimates the project will cost more than $200,000 by the time they're finished.

The committee hopes the restoration will be complete by August when the grotto shrine was first erected in 1940.