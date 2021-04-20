‘No place for you’: Indian hospitals buckle amid virus surge

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s health system is collapsing under the worst surge in coronavirus infections that it has seen so far. Medical oxygen is scarce. Intensive care units are full. Nearly all ventilators are in use, and the dead are piling up at crematoriums and graveyards. Such tragedies are familiar from surges in other parts of the world — but were largely unknown in India. Now they are everyday occurrences in the vast country. India’s wave of cases is contributing to a worldwide rise in infections as many places experience deepening crises, such as Brazil and France. At the same time, vaccination campaigns have seen setbacks. India’s surge has only exacerbated that since it is a major vaccine producer and has delayed vaccine deliveries elsewhere.