Nevada inmate fighting execution seeks firing-squad option

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A convicted killer who is fighting a possible June execution date that would make him the first person put to death in Nevada in 15 years is calling for the state to consider instituting the firing squad as an option. It’s something only three states allow and hasn’t been used in the U.S. since 2010. Attorneys for Zane Floyd say he does not want to die, but they have to offer an alternative if they’re challenging Nevada’s plan for lethal injection. One of his attorneys said Monday they’re fighting multiple issues in state and federal courts as Nevada tries to carry out Floyd’s execution in a 1999 supermarket massacre that left four people dead.