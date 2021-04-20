Nashville civil rights veterans see hope for future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Some of the Black college students who integrated downtown Nashville in 1960 went on to play integral roles in nearly every major campaign of the civil rights era. What they had in common was intensive nonviolence training from workshops run by the Rev. James Lawson. The Associated Press hosted a video call recently with Lawson and three of the former students. They see a direct connection between their work and today’s justice movements. They also say that the Black Lives Matter movement and efforts to expand voting rights in Georgia and other states give them hope for the future.