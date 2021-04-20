Minnesota turning buses into mobile COVID-19 vaccine units

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials are turning buses into mobile COVID-19 vaccine units that will focus on serving communities with a high rate of the coronavirus. The buses are staffed to provide up to 150 vaccinations per day and are available to community groups that want to host events to deliver shots. The state Health Department says vulnerable areas include agricultural workplaces, homeless encampments and housing complexes where residents lack transportation. Targeted communities include people of color, urban Native Americans and people with disabilities, The Star Tribune reports that the retrofitted Metro Transit buses include space for two patients to wait for shots, while two others receive them.