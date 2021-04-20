Millennial Money: Changing the face of the cannabis industry

Business opportunities in the cannabis industry are growing as more states legalize medicinal or recreational use, but people of color and LGBTQ individuals have largely been sidelined. Minority communities have borne the brunt of racial disparities in policing of marijuana, while the LGBTQ community has a history of legalization activism. To break into the cannabis industry as a member of a marginalized community, begin by finding your business focus and pinpointing what motivates you to get involved. Familiarize yourself with the regulations and tap into your niche cannabis community for support.